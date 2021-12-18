2021 Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

Far be it for me to judge scheduling, but it seems very strange to have the varsity game before the JV game at this year’s Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Ah well. We still get to see Purdue have its final serious non-conference challenge before a pair of tune-up games to finish he 2021 portion of the scheduled.

This is also a big event because... I AM ACTUALLY IN THE BUILDING!!! Yes, I get to see Purdue basketball in person for the first time since February 27, 2020 when we beat Indiana in Mackey. I cannot tell you how elated I am to finally get back to watching live, in person basketball.

Also, this is the first of possibly six games at the Fieldhouse in Indy this year, as the Big Ten Tournament will be played there, followed by the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in March. Let’s make it a second home.