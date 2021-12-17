VIDEO: Interview With Danny Anthrop & Jackson Anthrop!

One of the more notable Purdue families in recent memories has been the Anthrop’s. The two Purdue football wide receivers in the family were kind enough to sit down for an interview!

Jackson will be playing his final game in a Purdue uniform on December 30th at the Music City Bowl in Nashville after 6 years in the Boilermakers program. He will then begin preparing for the Purdue Pro Day and the NFL Draft next spring to pursue a professional football career.

After his days at Purdue, Danny had a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts before walking away from the game of football. He is now an officer for the Lafayette Police Department and has maintained a presence in the community.

You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for a brief outline of the conversation:

Dub talks with Danny and Jackson Anthrop