Behind the Rails Episode 24: Tennessee Preview

It’s bowl game time! We’ve have been off for a bit here at the Behind the Rails podcast, but Purdue’s bowl game match with Tennessee is just a few short weeks away and it is our last taste of Purdue football until the spring. The Boilers are going for their first nine win season since 2003, a tremendous accomplishment given he last few seasons. In their way is a strong Tennessee Volunteers team that will be a formidable challenge, especially given the recent NFL Draft news.

Among the topics discussed:

What is bowl game prep like?

What is the actual bowl trip like for the players?

How does the announcement that David Bell and George Karlaftis will opt out affect Purdue’s plans?

A bit of a look at Tennessee and how they match up with Purdue.

This is our last podcast before the bowl game, so we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.