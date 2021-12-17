 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Behind the Rails Episode 24: Tennessee Preview

We’re bowl game previewing!

By Travis Miller
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s bowl game time! We’ve have been off for a bit here at the Behind the Rails podcast, but Purdue’s bowl game match with Tennessee is just a few short weeks away and it is our last taste of Purdue football until the spring. The Boilers are going for their first nine win season since 2003, a tremendous accomplishment given he last few seasons. In their way is a strong Tennessee Volunteers team that will be a formidable challenge, especially given the recent NFL Draft news.

Among the topics discussed:

  • What is bowl game prep like?
  • What is the actual bowl trip like for the players?
  • How does the announcement that David Bell and George Karlaftis will opt out affect Purdue’s plans?
  • A bit of a look at Tennessee and how they match up with Purdue.

This is our last podcast before the bowl game, so we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...