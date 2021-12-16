Hammer and Rails Podcast - Purdue at the Crossroads

We are back in your ears once again. This week we touch on national signing day, with much more to come on the podcast in the future with special guest Kyle, we take a look at the upcoming game against Butler at the Crossroads Classic. We also talk about why the Crossroads has been such a problem for Purdue.

Casey as always provides a lot of insight about what we can expect from Butler from both an offensive and defensive perspective. I always appreciate his insight and I hope you do too.

We start out the podcast today by talking about our favorite Christmas presents of all time and why the Nintendo 64 reigns supreme. It was truly the apex of all gaming systems and I’m not sure you can convince me otherwise.

Then, we finish the podcast looking at what this Purdue team does going forward and if possible changes to the starting lineup are coming for Saturday’s game against Butler.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. The podcast has really been growing these past months and it’s all thanks to those of you who share it and recommend it to a friend. Thanks so much for that. We hope you enjoy this journey.