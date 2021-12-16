National Signing Day: Looking Back on a Great Day

He has had better recruiting classes in years before 2021.

The class with George Karlaftis, David Bell and Milton Wright was probably his best top heavy recruiting class.

But, man, this 28th ranked recruiting class, top to bottom, may be his most well rounded class. Then you throw in the transfers we got in the past few days with it as well - things are looking up in West Lafayette after an 8 win season and a promising 2022 football schedule upcoming.

Jeff Brohm snagged the quarterback of his dreams in Brady Allen. The 4*, Pocket Passer set every single school record at Gibson Southern, as well as being a state champion. With AOC coming back, he will not have to play immediately, giving him a chance to learn, grow and redshirt. He will compete with Mike Alaimo in 2023 for the starting spot.

At Running Back, there are always questions. Some were answered yesterday with a transfer and two commits signing on to play in the backfield. Kentrell Marks, a do it all back, reminds me a lot of King Doerue, but with a little more burst. Terence Thomas is a similar mold of a back like Hewitt and Cross, both have left the program. A smaller scat back that can make plays in space.

The real gem in the backfield may have been Christopher Brooks. A bruising transfer from Cal, where he had over 600 yards rushing this year. At 6-2, 235 pounds, he is similar in stature to Zander Horvath, who is not using his additional COVID Season. He will compete with Sampson James and King Doerue for immediate playing time, or maybe we see 2 or 3 backs, like we saw with DJ Knox and Markell Jones in the first couple Brohm Years.

It would not be a recruiting class without Brohm getting some very good wide receivers to come to Purdue. Lets start with Zion Steptoe, who is as explosive as it gets, he can play anywhere on the field and very well may be our fastest player on the team in 2022. Then, down to Louisiana, snagging big bodied wide receiver Curtis DeVille, who has excellent ball skills and has a similar build and skill set to Bell.

Then, the transfer portal wide receivers - Tyrone Tracy Jr - an explosive in state kid that made the mistake of going to Iowa’s boring offense after HS. Now, he is coming back to the Boilermaker State to make an impact in an exciting offense. The former Gatorade Player of the year will mostly play slot, where he will thrive. Then to add to that, we added a WR from Auburn, Elijah Canion, who is 6-4, 220 and has the ability to go up and get it.

Tight End continues to be a point of focus with adding both Max Klare and Charlie Kenrich. Both will have time to fill out and work on their skill sets as they redshirt behind a very solid Tight End Group.

Offensive line was hammered with both big humans like Andre Oben and players that will have time to fill out their bodies moving forward. Sione Finau was a great transfer from FIU, he was a CUSA all team his freshman year, he probably slides into right guard, where there is a vacancy after Tyler Witt leaves.

On the defensive line, JP Deeter is my favorite under the radar prospect. At 6-4, 270 pounds, he will make an impact earlier than people anticipate. Joe Strickland will obviously make an impact early. The 4* is coming north on I65 to play early and often. I am not sure he will have GK production as a frosh, but he will be very good. Mo Omonode was told he will be able to try and play early - he will be enrolling in January and has a motor.

Roman Pitre and Nic Caraway are both listed as linebacker recruits, as awell as Domanick Moon. I see Moon as a future MLB, he is a down hill thumpter. Pitre, at 6-5, 220, maybe could fill into a stand up rushing role, if not his length will be great at OLB.

Jordan Buchannan and Joseph Jefferson were both added to the secondary, as well as with some other transfers. I the two freshman should be able to redshirt with addition of Tee Denson from Kansas State coming in and the prospects of Dedrick Mackey perhaps coming back for a covid season.

Overall, it was truly a great day. Purdue got a lot better yesterday, and has the #1 ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten West.

Congratulations to all of the coaches and incoming players! Boiler Up!