Stephanie White To Be Inducted To Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame

The greatest Purdue women’s basketball player in program history has a laundry list of accolades, but she will add one more in April. Per releases by the Indiana Hall of Fame basketball and Purdue, Stephanie White will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

In November it was announced that Matt Painter would be among the induction class on the men’s basketball side and now White will join him.

Stephanie White repped the gold and black from 1995 to 1999 and is undoubtedly one of the most decorated players in Purdue athletics history, regardless of sport. She led the Boilermakers to a National Championship win as a senior in 1999 and was named an AP All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player in the Big Ten Tournament, and a host of other awards.

White has had success at every level she’s reached throughout her career from high school to Purdue and the WNBA. Before she came to West Lafayette, White won Indiana Miss Basketball in 1995 after a stellar career at Seegar High School. She is currently fourth all-time in career scoring for Indiana girl’s high school basketball.

After her playing days at Purdue, she was the first Boilermaker to be selected in the WNBA Draft when the Charlotte Sting picked her in the second round in 1999. She spent 6 seasons in the WNBA before going down the coaching route that saw her win a WNBA championship with the Indiana Fever, take over the head coaching position for the Fever, and coach Vanderbilt for five seasons as well.

She is currently a women’s basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network, working as a color commentator and studio analyst with fellow Purdue greats Robbie Hummel and Rapheal Davis.

White was a generational talent for the Boilermakers and her resume might never be touched by any other player. In April, White will become the 15th member of the Purdue women’s basketball program to be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Congratulations to a Purdue legend who has left an impact that will never be forgotten.