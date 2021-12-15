Purdue Women’s Basketball Recruiting: Rashunda Jones Commits!

Katie Gearlds and the Purdue women’s basketball program picked up a new addition on National Signing Day. Rashunda Jones announced her commitment to the Boilermakers via social media Wednesday.

Jones is a class of 2023, 5’9 combo guard, from Washington, Indiana, and is rated as a 3-star prospect by ESPN. She chose Purdue over the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Marquette, Pitt, and Boston College among others.

That is an impressive list of offers in the midwest and shows something that Katie Gearlds was able to land Jones over several great programs in the conference.

First I would like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me and Believed in me. Next I would like to thank my family & friends for loving and supporting me. With that being said I would like say that I will be spinning my web at Purdue University #boilerupbaby pic.twitter.com/4koKazj62u — Rashunda Jones (@rashunda_jones) December 15, 2021

So far this season, Jones is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and a head-turning 4.4 steals per game through 14 games. Her scoring output is slightly down from the 17.4 points per game she averaged as a sophomore but has improved in other areas.

She has also had some success with Washington High School, leading them to the Class 3A state title game last year before falling to Silver Creek. She posted a line of 17.4 points per game last season to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

At the next level, she will need to improve on her outside shooting as she is a 32% career three-point shooter through almost three seasons. Her passing ability and knack for finding the ball defensively will definitely translate to West Lafayette.

Jones’ coaches dubbed her “Spider” due to how long she is, gets places fast, and can score in multiple ways. It appears that she is the type of player that can do a little bit of everything while exhibiting the tools to shine on defense and as a facilitator.

By all indications, the Boilermakers got a good one in Rashunda Jones. Congratulations on your commitment and welcome to the Purdue family, Rashunda!