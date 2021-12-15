National Signing Day: Joseph Jefferson II Signs NLI!

Name: Joseph Jefferson II

Position & Size: Safety, 6-1, 190

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN (Pike HS)﻿

Thoughts:

Another in state kid, give me them all. Lets dominate Indiana.

Jefferson is a freak athlete, boasting a 4.4 forty and a 40 inch vertical. He may not need to contribute right away, giving him plenty of time to get stronger in the weight room during a redshirt season.

He just gave his verbal on Monday and signed his NLI today, previously, Utah was very heavy on him.

Film: