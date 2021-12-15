National Signing Day: JP Deeter Signs NLI!

Name: JP Deeter

Position & Size: Defensive Line, 6-5, 265

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Manvel, TX (Manvel HS)

Other Offers: Air Force, Army, Memphis, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State, Navy﻿

Thoughts:

My sleeper of the 2022 class.

I could see Deeter making an impact pretty early on in his career - he has the size already to play on the edge, if that is the plan. If they plan on playing him inside, then they will have to weight for him to throw some additional weight on.

I really like Deeter, he is battle tested from the Lone Star State and has played some of the best competition in High School.

Welcome and Boiler Up!

Film: