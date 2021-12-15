National Signing Day: Mo Omonode Signs NLI and Stays HOME!

Remaining , @moomonode50 is officially a Boilermaker!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/pIDJ45hcZJ— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Mo Omonode
Position & Size: Defensive Line, 6-1, 265
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)
Other Offers: Air Force, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, Toledo, EMU, WMU
Thoughts:
West Lafayette HS a few blocks away from Ross-Ade Stadium as now become a pipeline to Purdue Football.
George, Yanni and now Mo have all come to Purdue in the last 4 years. Mo will enroll in January and start his journey to try and play as a true freshman.
While he does not have a lot of P5 offers, outside of Purdue, there is no other recruit will outwork MO. I am not sure where he projects on the defensive line, but at 6-1, you would assume that he projects more of an interior defensive lineman, but would need to add some weight to do that in the B1G.
I am looking forward to seeing where the Purdue Staff will have him this spring and fall.
Boiler Up!
Film:
