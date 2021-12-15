 clock menu more-arrow no yes

National Signing Day: Vince Carpenter Signs NLI!

Another massive human being is coming to West Lafayette.

Name: Vince Carpenter

Position & Size: Offensive Line, 6-5, 290

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Red Bank, NJ (Red Bank HS)

Other Offers: UCONN, Houston, UK, UVA, Northwestern﻿

Thoughts:

SImilar Cross Watson, Vince is a long, slender, athletic Offensive Tackle that has plenty of room to grow. A year in the Purdue Weight Room will do him wonders and prepare him for B1G football down the road.

His feet are not as good as Cross’ in my opinion, but he does a nice job in pass protection and getting up to the next level on run blocking, as well.

Welcome to Purdue, Vince!

Film:

