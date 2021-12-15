National Signing Day: Vince Carpenter Signs NLI!

Everyone welcome @Vcarpot22 to the Boiler Football family!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/6uHYAHnpBH— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Vince Carpenter
Position & Size: Offensive Line, 6-5, 290
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: Red Bank, NJ (Red Bank HS)
Other Offers: UCONN, Houston, UK, UVA, Northwestern
Thoughts:
SImilar Cross Watson, Vince is a long, slender, athletic Offensive Tackle that has plenty of room to grow. A year in the Purdue Weight Room will do him wonders and prepare him for B1G football down the road.
His feet are not as good as Cross’ in my opinion, but he does a nice job in pass protection and getting up to the next level on run blocking, as well.
Welcome to Purdue, Vince!
Film:
