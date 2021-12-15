National Signing Day: Cross Watson Sings NLI!

Ready for @CrossWatson2022 to get to West Lafayette! #A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/M9n1ZBqAyP— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Cross Watson
Position & Size: 6-5, 270
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: Portage, MI (Portage Central)
Other Offers: Air Force, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Toledo, Western Michigan
Thoughts:
This is a typical Coach Brohm Offensive Tackle Commit.
Long, Slender, Athletic and room to grow in the weight room. He reminds me a lot of Eric Miller when he came in, long, slender and has very good feet.
Cross will need a redshirt year, mostly to hone up some skills and get much stronger. But overall, I love his footwork as an offensive lineman. He moves very well and has the ability to get to the second level.
Congratulations and Welcome to Purdue!
Film:
