National Signing Day: Cross Watson Sings NLI!

An offensive lineman with some room to grow.

Name: Cross Watson

Position & Size: 6-5, 270

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Portage, MI (Portage Central)

Other Offers: Air Force, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Toledo, Western Michigan﻿

Thoughts:

This is a typical Coach Brohm Offensive Tackle Commit.

Long, Slender, Athletic and room to grow in the weight room. He reminds me a lot of Eric Miller when he came in, long, slender and has very good feet.

Cross will need a redshirt year, mostly to hone up some skills and get much stronger. But overall, I love his footwork as an offensive lineman. He moves very well and has the ability to get to the second level.

Congratulations and Welcome to Purdue!

Film:

