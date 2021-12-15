National Signing Day: Andre Oben Signs NLI!

Name: Andre Oben

Position & Size: Offensive Line, 6-5, 310 Pounds

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: New Jersey City, NJ (St Peters Prep)

Other Offers: UCONN, Syracuse, Rutgers, Liberty﻿

Thoughts:

Andre Oben is a massive human being AND he can move well.

During his time in high school, he played both interior offensive line and offensive tackle. Personally, I believe that he projects more as a guard than a tackle for Purdue. He is a pancake king. He squats 500 and bench presses 365, that will work our VERY WELL!

His dad, Roman Oben had a long NFL career and is still part of the NFLPA in some capacity.

Welcome to Purdue, Andre!

