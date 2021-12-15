National Signing Day: Andre Oben Signs NLI!

addition to the squad, @ac_oben is a Boilermaker!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/MwmkJpSWWh— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Andre Oben
Position & Size: Offensive Line, 6-5, 310 Pounds
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: New Jersey City, NJ (St Peters Prep)
Other Offers: UCONN, Syracuse, Rutgers, Liberty
Thoughts:
Andre Oben is a massive human being AND he can move well.
During his time in high school, he played both interior offensive line and offensive tackle. Personally, I believe that he projects more as a guard than a tackle for Purdue. He is a pancake king. He squats 500 and bench presses 365, that will work our VERY WELL!
His dad, Roman Oben had a long NFL career and is still part of the NFLPA in some capacity.
Welcome to Purdue, Andre!
Film:
Loading comments...