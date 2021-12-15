National Signing Day: Domanick Moon Signs NLI!

Name: Domanick Moon

Position & Size: Linebacker, 6-3, 230 Pounds

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN (Snider HS)

Other Offers: Ball State, Syracuse, IU, Toledo, Cincinnati. ﻿

Thoughts:

Getting control of the Fort Wayne area is never a bad idea.

Moon is a dude and should project as an Inside Linebacker at Purdue. He is a true definition of a thumper. Coming out of state powerhouse, Fort Wayne Snider, he has played great competition his entire High School Career.

Moon was an early commit, giving his verbal over 365 days ago.

Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!

Film: