National Signing Day: Domanick Moon Signs NLI!

@domanick_moon47 officially becomes the 1st Boilermaker of the signing class!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/VoSD1VgzWF— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Domanick Moon
Position & Size: Linebacker, 6-3, 230 Pounds
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN (Snider HS)
Other Offers: Ball State, Syracuse, IU, Toledo, Cincinnati.
Thoughts:
Getting control of the Fort Wayne area is never a bad idea.
Moon is a dude and should project as an Inside Linebacker at Purdue. He is a true definition of a thumper. Coming out of state powerhouse, Fort Wayne Snider, he has played great competition his entire High School Career.
Moon was an early commit, giving his verbal over 365 days ago.
Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!
Film:
