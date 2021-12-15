National Signing Day: Jordan Buchanan Signs NLI!

Name: Jordan Buchanan
Position & Size: Safety, 6-1, 180
247 Sports Ranking:3*
Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnet HS)
Other Offers: LSU, Ole Miss, UK, Pitt
Thoughts:
Jordan has an impressive offer list.
In all honesty, his build and play reminds me of Cam Allen all over again, from a few years ago. Was slim, but athletic, fast and played bigger than what he is.
I would not be surprised to see him on the field in some type of capacity in 2022.
Welcome to Purdue and Boiler UP!
Film:
