National Signing Day: Jordan Buchanan Signs NLI!

Name: Jordan Buchanan

Position & Size: Safety, 6-1, 180

247 Sports Ranking:3*

Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnet HS)

Other Offers: LSU, Ole Miss, UK, Pitt﻿

Thoughts:

Jordan has an impressive offer list.

In all honesty, his build and play reminds me of Cam Allen all over again, from a few years ago. Was slim, but athletic, fast and played bigger than what he is.

I would not be surprised to see him on the field in some type of capacity in 2022.

Welcome to Purdue and Boiler UP!

Film: