National Signing Day: Max Klare Signs NLI!

Klare is a ! Can't wait for @m4klare to get here!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/kb3QUz80cm— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Max Klare
Position & Size: Tight End, 6-4, 225
247 Sports Ranking: 3*
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH (St. X HS)
Other Offers: Duke, Air Force, Cincinnati, GA Tech
Thoughts:
Purdue flipped Max late. He was a Duke commit for months, but he is a welcomed addition to the 2022 class.
He will join Charlie Kenrich in the 2022 class for TE. Coach Brohm always utilizes a Tight End in the offense, sometimes 2 at a time. He will join a crowded tight end group, but he will not be expected to play right away, he can redshirt, get stronger and be ready in a year or two.
Welcome and Boiler Up!
Film:
