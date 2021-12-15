National Signing Day: Max Klare Signs NLI!

Name: Max Klare

Position & Size: Tight End, 6-4, 225

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH (St. X HS)

Other Offers: Duke, Air Force, Cincinnati, GA Tech﻿

Thoughts:

Purdue flipped Max late. He was a Duke commit for months, but he is a welcomed addition to the 2022 class.

He will join Charlie Kenrich in the 2022 class for TE. Coach Brohm always utilizes a Tight End in the offense, sometimes 2 at a time. He will join a crowded tight end group, but he will not be expected to play right away, he can redshirt, get stronger and be ready in a year or two.

Welcome and Boiler Up!

Film: