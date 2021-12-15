 clock menu more-arrow no yes

National Signing Day: Malachi Preciado Signs His NLI!

Let the linemen start ROLLING IN.

By kholderf
Syndication: Journal-Courier Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Name: Malachi Preciado

Position & Size: Center, 6-3, 275

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: New Orleans, LA (Warren Easton HS)

Other Offers: Columbia, Harvard, Yale, Utah State, Nicholls State﻿

Thoughts:

An under recruited interior offensive lineman from the talent rich city of New Orleans? Yes please!

While he does not have all the offers in the world, this may have been a “who you know offer”. Coach Biagi knows people deep into Louisiana, and went after this kid early.

Good news is, he will not have to play right away, as Gus Hartwig will hold down center for a year or two longer.

Malachi is a gritty interior run blocker, which I love - as I have clamored for an improvement in the run game.

I am looking forward to him coming to West Lafayette. Welcome!

Film:

