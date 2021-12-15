National Early Signing Day 2021: Purdue Inks Top 25 Class

This was the year the reactor was to become sustainable. Jeff Brohm was able to sign a pair of top 35 classes in 2019 and 2020 after an early boost, and many of those players have now matured into a solid unit. Purdue had its best record in 15 years this year, and much of it was on the strength of those classes. There is a lot of promise heading into 2022 now, and with it comes a top 25 recruiting class.

As of this writing Purdue has the #20 national class per Rivals, its highest since the height of the Joe Tiller era. While recruiting stars don’t automatically win games, it helps to have a lot of them. Today we sign a talented class with a lot of promise. This includes stars Brady Allen at quarterback and Joe Strickland at defensive end, who is ready to fill the shoes of George Karlaftis.

Welcome aboard.