National Signing Day: Terence Thomas Signs His NLI!

Name: Terence Thomas

Position & Size: Athlete, 5-11, 185

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Youngstown, OH (Boardman HS)

Other Offers: Boston College, UK, NC State, Toledo ﻿

Thoughts:

Terence Thomas is an athlete. In HS he played both wide receiver and cornerback, I think he is projecting more of a defensive back at Purdue, as there is a greater need, but I am not totally sure.

He is EXPLSOIVE. Boasting a 4.5 40 and a 40 inch vertical. Whichever side of the ball when he comes to Purdue, he will work out well at. He is a ball hawk on defense, well, even on offense.

Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!

Film: