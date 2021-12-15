National Signing Day: Nic Caraway Signs His NLI!

Name: Nic Caraway

Position & Size: Defensive Line, 6-3, 240

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Bryan, Texas (Bryan HS)

Other Offers: SMU, Colorado State, Memphis, Nevada, UTSA﻿

Thoughts: Nic Caraway is a big human being. He may be an under the radar recruit. I would not be surprised at all if he finds himself in the rotation next fall.

Caraway played both Defensive End and Defensive Tackle during his career at Bryan, TX.

Caraway is explosive off the line of scrimmage, he gets to the quarterback well and stops the run just as well.

Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!

Film: