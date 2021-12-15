National Signing Day: Roman Pitre Signs NLI!

Name: Roman Pitre

Position & Size: Linebacker/DE, 6-5, 220

247 Sports Ranking: 3*

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA (University Lab HS)

Other Offers: Baylor, SMU, Colorado, UVA, UTSA, Arizona State﻿

Thoughts: Man, that frame. He has room to grow either into a stand up defensive end, a true Outside LInebacker or a hand in the dirt defensive end.

Roman may be one of the most athletic, long players Coach Brohm has ever recruited to Purdue. His length for a defensive player is just insane. His arms remind me of Colts OLB Darius Leonard, who has those long turnover forcing arms.

Roman may not play right away, but he will make an impact during his career at Purdue.

Welcome! Boiler Up!

Film: