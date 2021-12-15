National Signing Day: Zion Steptoe Signs NLI!

Name: Zion Steptoe

Position & Size: Wide Receiver, 6’, 175

247 Sports Ranking: 3*, 86 Composite

Hometown: Frisco, Texas ( Memorial HS)

Other Offers: Utah, Air Force, Kansas, FIU, UK, Pitt, Navy, Syracuse, Vandy ﻿

Thoughts: Zion is electric (HE RUNS A 4.41 FORTY!) A big play waiting to happen. A mismatch anywhere on the field. His speed can be used all over, outside, inside, special teams.

He is just a playmaker. He runs smooth routes, catches the ball with his hands and is not afraid to go across the middle of the field and make a tough catch in traffic.

Zion may need a redshirt year as he is coming to a pretty crowded wide receiver room, lead by Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice and Yaseen, but in the long run, he will be a solid player in West Lafayette.

Welcome, Congratulation and Boiler Up!

Film: