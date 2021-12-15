National Signing Day: Charlie Kenrich Signs NLI!

Name: Charlie Kenrich

Position & Size: Tight End, 6-4, 225

247 Sports Ranking: 3*, 86 Composite

Hometown: Middletown, OH (Lakota East HS)

Other Offers: Va Tech, Air Force, Akron, Ball State﻿

Thoughts: Coach Brohm certainly has a mold he wants in a TE. Payne Durham, Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller all came in looking the same size.

Charlie is no different, at 6-4, 225, he has plenty of room to grow. My guess, by the end of his redshirt season, he will be near 255 pounds. Charlie is a threat off the end of the line of scrimmage, just like all the other TEs we recruit.

The good news, he won’t be forced into action early, as Durham, Bilodeau, Miller and Piferi are all back with playing experience. He will have plenty of time to learn and grow.

Welcome! Boiler Up!

Film: