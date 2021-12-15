National Signing Day: Curtis DeVille Signs His NLI!

Upcoming new signee alert @CurtisDeville is coming to Purdue! #A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/DVaflE14d9— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
Name: Curtis DeVille
Position & Size: Wide Receiver, 6-1, 190
247 Sports Ranking: 3*, 87 Composite
Hometown: Iowa, Louisiana (Iowa HS)
Other Offers: Louisville, Western Kentucky, Florida State, North Texas
Thoughts: Purdue will be losing wide receivers David Bell and Jackson Anthrop this off season. So, replacing those bodies is important. Obviously, there is not an expectation of Curtis to come in and fill that production right away,
Curtis is more of an outside wide receiver, he is oen of many Louisiana Commits for the 2022 class, with Coach Marty Biagi leading the way.
DeVille has great speed, runs solid routes and has soft hands. Look for a redshirt season, as there are plenty of bodies in front of him. But in the long term, he should be an impact player for our Boilermakers.
Film:
