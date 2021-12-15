National Signing Day: Curtis DeVille Signs His NLI!

Name: Curtis DeVille

Position & Size: Wide Receiver, 6-1, 190

247 Sports Ranking: 3*, 87 Composite

Hometown: Iowa, Louisiana (Iowa HS)

Other Offers: Louisville, Western Kentucky, Florida State, North Texas﻿

Thoughts: Purdue will be losing wide receivers David Bell and Jackson Anthrop this off season. So, replacing those bodies is important. Obviously, there is not an expectation of Curtis to come in and fill that production right away,

Curtis is more of an outside wide receiver, he is oen of many Louisiana Commits for the 2022 class, with Coach Marty Biagi leading the way.

DeVille has great speed, runs solid routes and has soft hands. Look for a redshirt season, as there are plenty of bodies in front of him. But in the long term, he should be an impact player for our Boilermakers.

Film: