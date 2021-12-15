National Signing Day: Joe Strickland Signs NLI!

Name: Joe Strickland

Position & Size: 6-4, 250

247 Sports Ranking: 4*, 90 Composite

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana (Brebeuf Jesuit High School)

Other Offers: Indiana, Penn State, Stanford, ﻿Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia

Thoughts: Strickland is a Mark Hagen Special. The previous defensive staff barely recruited him, but when the new staff came in, all hands were on deck to get him to come to Purdue.

Both Parents are Purdue grads, so this was a welcomed sight for the family that wanted him to make the short trip up I65 to Purdue. The soon to be roommate of Brady Allen, come January, faced off in the state championship, where Brady Allen and Gibson Southern won.

Stricklan has everything you want in a young pass rusher. He can do it with his hand in the dirt or standing up to rush the passer. He has a plethora of moves to get to the quarterback, in fact he sacked Allen for a safety in the state championship game.

There will be holes to fill on the defensive line, with GK heading to the NFL and DeMarcus Mitchell leaving. Could Strickland come in and contribute? I don’t see why not. He will be here for spring ball and have all summer as well.

I think he is an impact freshman from the get go.

Welcome to Purdue!

Film: