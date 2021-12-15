National Signing Day: Brady Allen Signs NLI!

Name: Brady Allen

Position & Size: Quarterback, 6-5, 210

247 Sports Ranking: 4*, 91 Composite, 15th Pro Style Quarterback, 226 National

Hometown: Fort Branch, Indiana (Gibson Southern, Indiana)

Other Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconson

Thoughts: This is the best quarterback Coach Brohm has ever recruited. With the news of AOC coming back, this gives Allen 1 gap year to learn everything, while he sits behind AOC, Alaimo and maybe Burton - which I love.

But, don’t expect him to ride the pine for years. He is a true talent. My guess, as a redshirt freshman in 2023, he will be the starter.

Brady lead Gibson Southern to a state championship this year, something very uncommon for a Southern Indiana Public School, it was Gibson Southern’s first ever State Championship.

Over his 4 year career at GS, he had 11,918 yards passing. 149 touchdowns on 61% completion. During his senior campaign, he really exploded. He had 4,253 yards, 58 Touchdowns on 69% completion.

Film: