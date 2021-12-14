National Signing Day: Kentrell Marks Signs NLI!

Name: Kentrell Marks

Position & Size: Running Back, 6-1, 190

247 Sports Ranking: 3*, 88 Composite

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio (Valley Forge HS)

Other Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia ﻿

Thoughts: A running back! I think Marks will be a good one. He is our 3rd highest rated recruit for the 2022 class per 247 Sports. He will join a pretty thin backfield.

Cross is gone, after like 2 minutes on campus. Horvath is not returning for his free year. This leaves a backfield of Sampson James, King Doerue, Dylan Downing and Devin Mockobee.

I would not be overly surprised if Marks did not Redshirt in 2022. With the thin backfield and need for help immediately, if an injury happens, similar to this year with Cross, he may be pushed into action rather quickly.

He is an explosive back that can score from anywhere eon the field, he also catches the ball pretty well out of the backfield.

Welcome to Purdue!

Film: