Trevion Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

And he doesn’t even start!

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at N.C. State Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue may have lost, but it was certainly not for a lack of Trevion Williams. The big man was robbed of a game-winner on Thursday thanks to Ron Harper Jr’s shot (and he was a worthy honoree, TBH). Tre had a 21 and 11 performance on Thursday, and followed it with one of the best games of his career yesterday. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks in Purdue’s comeback win over NC State. That was good enough for the fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week award.

And the man and doesn’t even start!

Personally, I like what coach Painter has done. Edey is the starter and generally plays better at the beginning of games than Tre. Tre has unquestionably evolved into a closer. He is like Mariano Rivera. He gets every big rebound, makes every big pass, and when we needed a bucket late in both games we went to him.

