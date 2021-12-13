Trevion Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Purdue may have lost, but it was certainly not for a lack of Trevion Williams. The big man was robbed of a game-winner on Thursday thanks to Ron Harper Jr’s shot (and he was a worthy honoree, TBH). Tre had a 21 and 11 performance on Thursday, and followed it with one of the best games of his career yesterday. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks in Purdue’s comeback win over NC State. That was good enough for the fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week award.

✌ times. @twill___ earned his 2nd @B1GMBBall Player of the Week honor of the season.



✅: 21.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.0 APG pic.twitter.com/nxue3Gvyji — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 13, 2021

And the man and doesn’t even start!

Personally, I like what coach Painter has done. Edey is the starter and generally plays better at the beginning of games than Tre. Tre has unquestionably evolved into a closer. He is like Mariano Rivera. He gets every big rebound, makes every big pass, and when we needed a bucket late in both games we went to him.