College Basketball Rankings December 13: Purdue Falls

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

While Purdue appeared to steal a victory in a poor performance Thursday night at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights had other ideas. The Boilers couldn’t hold a 6-point lead with three minutes left and Ron Harper Jr’s 40 foot heave took us down in our first ever game as a No. 1 ranked team. Sunday’s recovery in Brooklyn saved a farther drop, but Baylor has taken our spot at the top.

The good news is Purdue is still in the top 5, meaning it holds on to a No. 1 seed for now.

Baylor (61) 1,525 Duke 1,429 Purdue 1,319 UCLA 1,312 Gonzaga 1,291 Alabama 1,202 Kansas 1,181 Arizona 1,172 Villanova 924 USC 810 Iowa State 798 Michigan State 707 Auburn 693 Houston 683 Ohio State 656 Seton Hall 635 Texas 583 Tennessee 390 LSU 376 Connecticut 360 Kentucky 345 Xavier 301 Colorado State 251 Arkansas 241 Texas Tech 164

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

The coaches poll will be out shortly.