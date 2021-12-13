 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings December 13: Purdue Falls

No longer No. 1.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at N.C. State Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

While Purdue appeared to steal a victory in a poor performance Thursday night at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights had other ideas. The Boilers couldn’t hold a 6-point lead with three minutes left and Ron Harper Jr’s 40 foot heave took us down in our first ever game as a No. 1 ranked team. Sunday’s recovery in Brooklyn saved a farther drop, but Baylor has taken our spot at the top.

The good news is Purdue is still in the top 5, meaning it holds on to a No. 1 seed for now.

  1. Baylor (61) 1,525
  2. Duke 1,429
  3. Purdue 1,319
  4. UCLA 1,312
  5. Gonzaga 1,291
  6. Alabama 1,202
  7. Kansas 1,181
  8. Arizona 1,172
  9. Villanova 924
  10. USC 810
  11. Iowa State 798
  12. Michigan State 707
  13. Auburn 693
  14. Houston 683
  15. Ohio State 656
  16. Seton Hall 635
  17. Texas 583
  18. Tennessee 390
  19. LSU 376
  20. Connecticut 360
  21. Kentucky 345
  22. Xavier 301
  23. Colorado State 251
  24. Arkansas 241
  25. Texas Tech 164

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

The coaches poll will be out shortly.

