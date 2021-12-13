College Basketball Rankings December 13: Purdue Falls

Well, it was fun while it lasted.
While Purdue appeared to steal a victory in a poor performance Thursday night at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights had other ideas. The Boilers couldn’t hold a 6-point lead with three minutes left and Ron Harper Jr’s 40 foot heave took us down in our first ever game as a No. 1 ranked team. Sunday’s recovery in Brooklyn saved a farther drop, but Baylor has taken our spot at the top.
The good news is Purdue is still in the top 5, meaning it holds on to a No. 1 seed for now.
- Baylor (61) 1,525
- Duke 1,429
- Purdue 1,319
- UCLA 1,312
- Gonzaga 1,291
- Alabama 1,202
- Kansas 1,181
- Arizona 1,172
- Villanova 924
- USC 810
- Iowa State 798
- Michigan State 707
- Auburn 693
- Houston 683
- Ohio State 656
- Seton Hall 635
- Texas 583
- Tennessee 390
- LSU 376
- Connecticut 360
- Kentucky 345
- Xavier 301
- Colorado State 251
- Arkansas 241
- Texas Tech 164
Others receiving votes:
Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1
The coaches poll will be out shortly.
Loading comments...