Purdue Football Recruiting: Joseph Jefferson Commits!

In just a few days, the early signing period for National Signing Day will occur.

Coach Brohm and Company got a late commit for the class of 2022. Keeping home Joseph Jefferson, the athletic, playmaking safety out of Pike High School in Indianapolis.

Ready to work pic.twitter.com/4MmlGA3ppE — Joseph Jefferson II (@JosephJJ2022) December 13, 2021

Joseph took his official visit this Friday and Saturday and it did not take much longer than 24 hours to give his verbal to our Boilermakers.

At 6-1, 190 pounds, he could play safety or corner - Purdue is severely thin at corner in terms of depth and will need to start developing bodies there right away - I would assume Joseph is headed to play corner.

The 3 star is an athletic freak. he has a vertical over 36 inches, has a huge broad jump and runs a 40 in the 4.5.s I personally think this is a solid get late in the game for Purdue. His other official visit was to Utah back in November.

Take a look at his senior film.

Welcome to Purdue. Boiler Up!