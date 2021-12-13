 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue Football Recruiting: Joseph Jefferson Commits!

Purdue nabs a late 2022 verbal

NCAA Football: Indiana at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In just a few days, the early signing period for National Signing Day will occur.

Coach Brohm and Company got a late commit for the class of 2022. Keeping home Joseph Jefferson, the athletic, playmaking safety out of Pike High School in Indianapolis.

Joseph took his official visit this Friday and Saturday and it did not take much longer than 24 hours to give his verbal to our Boilermakers.

At 6-1, 190 pounds, he could play safety or corner - Purdue is severely thin at corner in terms of depth and will need to start developing bodies there right away - I would assume Joseph is headed to play corner.

The 3 star is an athletic freak. he has a vertical over 36 inches, has a huge broad jump and runs a 40 in the 4.5.s I personally think this is a solid get late in the game for Purdue. His other official visit was to Utah back in November.

Take a look at his senior film.

Welcome to Purdue. Boiler Up!

