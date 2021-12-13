Hammer and Rails Podcast - Down Goes #1

The Hammer and Rails podcast, home of the #1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (for now), is back in your ears on this fine Monday morning. This episode we take a look back at the incredibly difficult week for Purdue athletics as the volleyball team lost in the Elite 8 and the Purdue men’s team lost their very first game as the #1 ranked team.

We take a deep dive into both the Rutgers game and the NC State game. What went wrong? How did Purdue, a team that seemed invincible just one week ago, have two terrible games in a row?

We talk about what Purdue needs to do to get their offense back humming including how to take on the press that everyone since Iowa is going to throw at Purdue. Casey is of the mind that you just need to give it to Jaden Ivey to bring it up the court and that will solve some of those particular woes. Do you agree?

Finally, we take a broader look at where the team is now and if this past week has changed the outlook for what this team can be and how far this team can go in the NCAA Tournament.