Boilers Bounce Back: Purdue 101, Denver 68.

Purdue women’s basketball picked up a much-needed 101-68 win over Denver Sunday afternoon inside Mackey Arena.

After two straight losses during the early portion of Big Ten play, the Boilermakers were reeling and needed a game like this. They certainly delivered today with a 34 point win over the underrated Pioneers of Denver.

Purdue should have expected to do this to Denver, but this performance was another level. The Pioneers were coming off of a 4OT win over Butler on Friday evening in Hinkle Fieldhouse, so they were a slightly formidable opponent.

This is the type of game that can give Purdue some confidence against higher-level competition moving forward if nothing else. That is important given the recent performances from this team against Maryland and Ohio State.

The Boilermakers dropped a season-high 101 points, in which the Katie Gearlds offense was on full display. Purdue also shot an insane 63% from the field, 13-26 from three-point range, and 12-14 from the free-throw line. Obviously, that is nearly impossible to sustain, but a great sign nonetheless.

Purdue also had a head-turning 7 players score in double-figures today. Everyone was getting involved and no one had an off night for Katie Gearlds.

Cassidy Hardin led the charge with a career-high 25 points on 7-11 shooting from deep. She also added in 5 rebounds and 5 assists apiece. This was easily her best game as a Boilermaker and is on par with her breakout senior season.

Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis both scored 14 points on a combined 10-12 shooting from the field and combined for 10 assists as well. Terry continued her stellar play, while Ellis got back to her early ways after a bit of a rough stretch for the Aussie transfer of late.

Rickie Woltman had the best game of her Purdue career today as well, finishing with a line of 12 points and 5 rebounds. With Ra’Shaya Kyle out for at least a few weeks, Woltman will be asked of a lot more than she has been in her entire college career.

Jayla Smith and Brooke Moore had 11 points apiece as well today. These ladies’ output is much needed off the bench when Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis are not on the floor. If those two can get things going offensively, Purdue will have much more success.

Another significant aspect of the game was the turnovers committed by Purdue, which was a season-low 11 for the Boilermakers. With the relative lack of talent compared to the top half of the conference, it is imperative to not beat themselves.

As previously mentioned, coming into today, Purdue needed something to get itself back on track. They definitely exceeded those aspirations. The Boilermakers now move to 7-4 and match the win total of the entire year last season.

Purdue will look to build on this big-time win next Sunday against Miami (Ohio). Miami is 4-3 on the year as of today, but has a matchup with a former Boilermaker opponent Western Kentucky on Wednesday before traveling to West Lafayette. The game will be at 2:00 p.m. in Mackey Arena next weekend.