NC State vs. Purdue: GameThead & How to Watch

Time to get back on track.

By Travis Miller
Thursday night’s game left all of us with a bad taste in our mouths. Purdue generally played poorly, but still appeared to have stolen the win before Ron Harper Jr. hit an incredible shot for the win. It undeniably stings, and when you’re probably limited to four losses if you want to win the Big Ten getting one in the first two games doesn’t help, especially in a game Purdue should have won going away.

We need a palate cleanser, and that is what the next few games are supposed to be. Purdue is going to be heavily favored in the final four non-conference games. Get those, and a Big Ten title all but assures us of a No. 1 seed in March and the Rutgers game can be written off.

Let’s see how Purdue bounces back today. If it wins comfortably, we have another major conference non-league win and can start looking ahead again.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

North Carolina State Wolfpack Record: 7-2, 0-1 ACC
From: Raleigh, NC
Game Location: Brooklyn, NY
Venue: Barclay's Center (19,000)
Odds: Purdue by 14
Date & Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 2pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 80
NET 139
Blog Representation: Backing the Pack
2020-21 Record 14-11, 9-8 ACC
Postseason Result: Lost to Colorado State 65-61 in NIT Quarterfinals
NCAA Tournament History: 27 appearances, last in 2018. 1974 & 1983 NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: NC State leads 4-1
Last Purdue win: 66-61 at Purdue on 12/2/2014
Last NC State win win: 60-53 at NC State on 11/29/2004
Coach: Keavin Keatts (86-49 in 5th season at NC State, 158-77 overall)

