NC State vs. Purdue: GameThead & How to Watch

Thursday night’s game left all of us with a bad taste in our mouths. Purdue generally played poorly, but still appeared to have stolen the win before Ron Harper Jr. hit an incredible shot for the win. It undeniably stings, and when you’re probably limited to four losses if you want to win the Big Ten getting one in the first two games doesn’t help, especially in a game Purdue should have won going away.

We need a palate cleanser, and that is what the next few games are supposed to be. Purdue is going to be heavily favored in the final four non-conference games. Get those, and a Big Ten title all but assures us of a No. 1 seed in March and the Rutgers game can be written off.

Let’s see how Purdue bounces back today. If it wins comfortably, we have another major conference non-league win and can start looking ahead again.