Purdue Basketball Recruiting: William Berg Commits!

Another big man is headed to West Lafayette.

By kholderf
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Rutgers Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Painter and his staff nabbed another 7 footer this afternoon.

7-2, 270 Pounds.

William was at Mackey Arena for the almost Iowa collapse. Coach Painter is gearing up for another run with another 7 footer.

There is a chance that we lose both Edey and Trevion this off-season, and if those two leave, the cupboard is pretty bare, with an obvious move of Caleb Furst to the 5 on the horizon if so.

Berg, an unranked recruit from Sweden, had it down to Purdue and Utah State. Though, he did have offers from Illinois, Iona and UC Riverside as well.

William will join Camden Heide, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith for the 2022 class.

Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!

UPDATE:

Who wants to see a scholarship grid?

Purdue Basketball Scholarship Grid

Player ('21-'22) ('22-'23) ('23-'24) ('24-'25) ('25-'26) ('26-'27)
Sasha Stefanovic RS Senior
Trevion Williams Senior
Eric Hunter Senior
Isaiah Thompson Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Mason Gillis RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Brandon Newman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Jaden Ivey Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Ethan Morton Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Zach Edey Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR
Caleb Furst Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
Trey Kaufman-Renn Redshirt RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior
Brian Waddell Redshirt RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior
Fletcher Loyer Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
Braden Smith Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
Camden Heide Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
William Berg Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
Myles Colvin Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
Scholarships Used 12 13 14 13 7
Scholarships Left 1 0 -1 0 6

