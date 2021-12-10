Purdue Basketball Recruiting: William Berg Commits!

Coach Painter and his staff nabbed another 7 footer this afternoon.

7-2, 270 Pounds.

William was at Mackey Arena for the almost Iowa collapse. Coach Painter is gearing up for another run with another 7 footer.

There is a chance that we lose both Edey and Trevion this off-season, and if those two leave, the cupboard is pretty bare, with an obvious move of Caleb Furst to the 5 on the horizon if so.

Berg, an unranked recruit from Sweden, had it down to Purdue and Utah State. Though, he did have offers from Illinois, Iona and UC Riverside as well.

William will join Camden Heide, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith for the 2022 class.

Welcome to Purdue, Boiler Up!

UPDATE:

Who wants to see a scholarship grid?