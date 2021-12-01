Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Purdue 53, Georgia Tech 52

What a win for the Boilermakers tonight! Purdue edges Georgia Tech 53-52, thanks to a game-winning floater by Jeanae Terry as time expired.

This team had to dig deep to grind out a win tonight, which is something they hadn’t proved yet this season... well you can check that off now.

I’ve said this a few times this season, but it is something that needs to be stressed; Purdue is going to continue to learn valuable lessons throughout the year and tonight was no exception.

Now, the Boilermakers likely wouldn’t have been in this position if Georgia Tech had hit a couple more free throws in the final minute of the game. That is beside the point right now, the fact that this team gave up a huge run at the end of the game and then was able to come back and get a win is special.

Don’t look now but the Boilermakers have strung together back-to-back wins over Power 5 schools in Florida State last week and Georgia Tech today. Katie Gearlds has already changed the culture back to what it was during her playing days in West Lafayette. In only 8 games at the helm, she is approaching the pitiful 7 win mark that the Sharon Versyp led Boilermakers had all of last season.

The obvious player of the game is Jeanae Terry. She finished the game with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 3 steals. That is what they call a stat sheet stuffer supreme. The Illinois transfer took a little bit to get acclimated to the team, but over the last few games, she has shown why the Boilermakers snatched her from a conference rival.

It was a grind for the Boilermakers offensively as a team, which was expected as Georgia Tech came into tonight holding opponents to just 44 points per game. Although it was an off-night shooting, the Boilermakers were able to hold Georgia Tech’s offense in check to have a great opportunity to get a big-time win.

Madison Layden and Ra’Shaya Kyle were the other two main contributors tonight that played a vital role in the Boilermaker’s win. Layden led Purdue with 13 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, but was held without a single rebound and just one assist.

Kyle had a quietly solid night herself as she put up a line of 8 points and 6 rebounds, but struggled a bit with foul trouble. Purdue will take the win, but they will need more production out of those two in particular if they want to continue success.

The secondary scorers for Purdue also had a tough night. The trio of Cassidy Hardin, Abbey Ellis, and Brooke Moore combined for only 13 points on 4-13 shooting. These players are the ones that Katie Gearlds will need to get more out of as the season progresses.

After tonight the Boilermakers close out the first section of non-conference play with a record of 6-2. Now they will begin a two-game Big Ten stretch against the powerhouses Ohio State and Maryland before returning to finish out their non-conference schedule.

Next time out, Purdue will host the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes to open up conference play. Ohio State will suffer their first defeat of the season tonight against Syracuse but are a very dangerous team this year. The game will be Sunday, December 5th at 2:00 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten+.