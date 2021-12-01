Purdue Basketball: ACC vs B1G Challenge Update

Monday:

Iowa defeated Virginia 75 to 74 (B1G 1-0)

Illinois defeated Notre Dame 82-72 (B1G 2-0)

Tuesday:

Minnesota defeated Pitt 54-53 (B1G 3-0)

Minnesota had a late tip in to win the game. The Gophers are surprising many early, Pitt is not great this year, but the Gritty Gophers continued B1G dominance with game 1 yesterday evening.

#2 Purdue defeated Florida State 93-65 (B1G 4-0)

The Boilermakers dominated Florida State, who were missing a couple of starters. Up 16 at half, it felt like Purdue was not even playing that well. We pulled away in the 2nd half. Jaden Ivey lead the way. Newman had a solid game off the bench and the Big Men dominated.

Syracuse defeated IU 112-110 2OT (B1G 4-1)

Syracuse was up big at halftime, I believe it was 16. 20 minutes of choking later, IU sent it to overtime, then another overtime. Cuse held on with their hot shooting. IU struggled in the first half to score, but in the 2nd half they scored 55 to force OT. Jackson-Davis lead the way for the Hoosiers.

Rutgers defeated Clemson 74-64 (B1G 5-1)

I thought this would be a lower scoring contest between two defensive minded teams. But, Rutgers got it going in the 2nd half on offense.

Wake Forest defeated Northwestern 77-73 OT (B1G 5-2)

Northwestern improved from last season. This is a game I personally thought they would win, but, Wake had other plans. While NW forced OT, Wake pulled away in the final minute or so.

Ohio State defeated #1 Duke 71-66 (B1G 6-2)

Ohio State....THANK YOU! OSU has paved the way for our Boilers to be ranked #1 next week, as long as we take care of business on Friday vs undefeated Iowa. Duke was up 13 at halftime and put on a full on choke job. Liddell and Key lead the way for Buckeyes who probably burnt down Columbus last night.

Wednesday Night:

Va Tech @ Maryland (Maryland -1.5) 7:15 PM

Louisville @ Michigan (Michigan State -4.5) 7:15 PM

Nebraska @ NC State (NC State -6.5) 7:15 PM

Wisconsin @ Georgia Tech (Wisconsin -3.5) 9:15 PM

Michigan @ UNC (UM -1.5) 9:15 PM

Miami (FL) @ Penn State (PSU -4.5) 9:15 PM