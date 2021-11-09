Gregg Doyel Reports Trey Kaufman-Renn Will Redshirt

Just about an hour before tipoff of the 2021-2022 Purdue Men’s Basketball season Greg Doyle of the Indy Star dropped a bit of a bomb on Twitter.

How deep is Purdue? It's redshirting freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, the Gatorade state player of the year as a HS junior. Purdue also redshirting Brian Waddell of Carmel. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 9, 2021

This is an interesting development because along with Caleb Furst, Kaufman-Renn was expected contribute heavily to a Purdue team expected to do big things this year. If you step back and think about it the decision does make a certain amount of sense. The position(s) that Kaufman-Renn was set to contribute at are loaded. Not only is Furst ready to go at the 4 but Mason Gillis, who started 20+ games last year, will return after a brief suspension. If he was going to contribute at the 3 there’s also a logjam there also.

The decision to redshirt or not is always a tough one because you always wonder what might have been. This decisions harkens back to the decision to redshirt Brandon Newman which has worked out well for Purdue so far. Some of you, and part of me, might be of the mind that with this season set to be a special one you want to have everyone ready to go but Painter can’t think like that. He’s got to think long term. The failure to redshirt Ryne Smith continues to haunt Painter likely helps informs his decisions in these matters. With tip-off now less than an hour away we get our first look at the team in live action and will see if Painter made the right decision.