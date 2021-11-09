 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Behind the Rails Episode 18: Michigan State Recap

Kory is excited to talk about the upset of the Spartans.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Purdue Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’re still buzzing over Saturday’s big win over the Michigan State Spartans, and that made Monday night’s recording of the latest Behind the Rails podcast with Kory Sheets a lot of fun. This is probably the most excited we have ever been on the show, as the energy from a great crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium carried over to the show. There was a lot to talk about, including:

  • Kory’s view on how it is to play in that fall weather.
  • The double reverse flea flicker for a TD was one of the most impressive plays of the season.
  • David Bell and his consistency.
  • Aidan O’Connell and how he is playing with such poise and confidence.
  • Mrs. T-Mill even makes an appearance to back me up that I predicted the Mackey pick.
  • Finally, how Kory was “Mr. Sheets” in Canada and is lovingly called “Kory” for bringing a championship to Saskatchewan.

I hope you enjoy!

In This Stream

#19 Purdue (6-3, 4-2) at #4 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0) Game Center

View all 6 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...