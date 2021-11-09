Opening Odds College Basketball: #7 Purdue vs. Bellarmine

The Purdue Boilermakers basketball season is finally upon us. They will open the season as heavy favorites against Bellarmine.

Purdue(-20) point favorites against Bellarmine.

If basketball being back on your television isn’t exciting enough, that means we have a full season of gambling ahead of us. So let’s take a look before the game, every game, and pick against Purdue’s spread. For the entirety of the season, I’ll be here to help guide you into sensible, strategic choices for every Purdue basketball game. But don’t let that stop you. Think I’m wrong? Make your pick and keep track of your record as we go.

I’ll keep mine just so you know whether to go with or go against me throughout the year.

Onto the first regular season games.

Things to Know:

Bellarmine had the 295th best defense in the country last year according to KenPom.

Bellarmine played just one big above 6’7” last season and he was a bit bench player.

Bellarmine’s heaviest player was 220 lbs last year according to KenPom, Pedro Bradshaw. He averaged 5.3 fouls called against him per 40 minutes.

Purdue is very big.

Bellarmine is a defensive deficient team, particularly on the inside. They play a slow place with an efficient offense. They should the three pointer well, but they don’t shoot it often. They were 303rd in the country in percentage of shots taken beyond the arc.

Bellarmine is an experienced team. They’re bringing back 8 of their 9 rotation players from last season. The only problem is, their last season’s team was small and one of the worst defensive squads in the country.



While Bellarmine was an efficient offense, I’m doubtful of them sustaining their offense without a high percentage of looks from deep which isn’t their usual way of playing.

But even if they do get hot, the task of defending Zach Edey and Tre Williams inside will be too much for them. They just don’t have a prayer against two dudes that big and that powerful inside. Look for Caleb Furst to have his way as well.

Purdue’s off season came out firing last season. I don’t see any reason why they won’t this year as well. They bring back almost everyone. But even if they do miss, expect Purdue to absolutely wreck the game on the glass. This and a decent percentage from the free throw line should be plenty to carry the points.

The Pick:

Purdue’s too much and too big to pick against here.

Give me Purdue(-20) at home in front of a live crowd for the first time in over two years against Bellarmine.