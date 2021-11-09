Bellarmine at #7 Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

I wish I could be in Mackey Arena tonight. Our guy Jace is up there on a credential and I probably won’t get to see the team in person until the Crossroads Classic, but tonight will be a special night. After a year with no fans Mackey Arena will be packed once again. It will once again become a magical place where visitings teams fear to tread.

It is the 124th season of Purdue men’s basketball, and it begins with tremendous expectations. We’re very likely going to win tonight, and probably by a healthy amount. It is still going to be magical to hear fans in the stands after so long away. The last time we got to experience that was the bitter defeat to Rutgers on Senior Day 2020.

Enjoy it tonight. Relish it. Bask in that first run that rattles the building and forces a timeout.

Welcome home.