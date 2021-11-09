 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bellarmine at #7 Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

New, 105 comments

Good evening. Let’s basketball

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

I wish I could be in Mackey Arena tonight. Our guy Jace is up there on a credential and I probably won’t get to see the team in person until the Crossroads Classic, but tonight will be a special night. After a year with no fans Mackey Arena will be packed once again. It will once again become a magical place where visitings teams fear to tread.

It is the 124th season of Purdue men’s basketball, and it begins with tremendous expectations. We’re very likely going to win tonight, and probably by a healthy amount. It is still going to be magical to hear fans in the stands after so long away. The last time we got to experience that was the bitter defeat to Rutgers on Senior Day 2020.

Enjoy it tonight. Relish it. Bask in that first run that rattles the building and forces a timeout.

Welcome home.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Bellarmine Knights Record: 0-0
Bellarmine Knights Record: 0-0
From: Louisville, KY
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: Purdue by 20.5
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 7pm
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN+
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
Blog Representation: None
2020-21 Record: 14-8, 10-3 Atlantic Sun
Postseason Result: Lost to Pepperdine 82-71 in Second Round of the CBI
NCAA Tournament History: Never appeared (2011 NCAA Division II National Champions)
Series With Purdue: First Meeting
Last Purdue win: None
Last Bellarmine win: None
Coach: Scott Davenport (375-120 in 16th season at Bellarmine

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...