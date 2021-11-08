 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue vs. #5 Ohio St. - How to Watch and Game Vitals

Can the Boilermakers make even more history? We’ve got all the relevant viewing information.

By Casey Bartley

Coach Brohm might have something special brewing. The Purdue Boilermakers will be headed to Columbus, Ohio off the heels of defeating #3 Michigan St. in dominating fashion. It was there second top-five double-digit win of the season. Purdue is having unchartered success as an unranked team taking on teams with College Football Playoff hopes.

And twice this season, Brohm and company has taken those dreams and smashed them. They’ll get another chance, traveling to Columbus to take on Ryan Day’s 8-1 Ohio. St Buckeyes.

Purdue has already cleared the way for the Buckeyes to move up the rankings nationally and in the Big Ten. They’ll now get the chance to ruin the Buckeyes season as well.

Because of conference realignment these two teams have only played once since 2013.

That game, as most college football fans would know, was a monster upset under the lights for Coach Brohm. The Tyler Trent game. The Rondale Moore game.

It was so long ago Urban Meyer was still the coach for the Buckeyes. But not much has changed between both programs. The Buckeyes still look to be a juggernaut and Brohm is still playing spoiler with an incredible wide receiver.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Ohio State Buckeyes: Current Record: 8-1, 6-0
Opponent Ohio State Buckeyes: Current Record: 8-1, 6-0
Stadium Ohio Stadium
Capacity 102,780
Surface FieldTurf
Mascot Brutus Buckeye
Tickets Purdue at Ohio St. $70 (Stub Hub)
Kickoff Time 3:30pm EDT
TV ABC
Online Streaming Watch ESPN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue +20 underdogs visiting Ohio St. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Ohio St. leads 40-15-2
Last Purdue Win 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 10/28/2018
Last Ohio St. Win 56-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 11/2/2013
SB Nation Blog Representation Land Grant Holy Land
Weather Forecast 43 degrees, sunny
2020 Ohio St. Postseason Clemson 52, Ohio St. 24 CFP Championship Game
Coach Ryan Day
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes

