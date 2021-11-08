Purdue vs. #5 Ohio St. - How to Watch and Game Vitals

Coach Brohm might have something special brewing. The Purdue Boilermakers will be headed to Columbus, Ohio off the heels of defeating #3 Michigan St. in dominating fashion. It was there second top-five double-digit win of the season. Purdue is having unchartered success as an unranked team taking on teams with College Football Playoff hopes.

And twice this season, Brohm and company has taken those dreams and smashed them. They’ll get another chance, traveling to Columbus to take on Ryan Day’s 8-1 Ohio. St Buckeyes.

Purdue has already cleared the way for the Buckeyes to move up the rankings nationally and in the Big Ten. They’ll now get the chance to ruin the Buckeyes season as well.

Because of conference realignment these two teams have only played once since 2013.

That game, as most college football fans would know, was a monster upset under the lights for Coach Brohm. The Tyler Trent game. The Rondale Moore game.

It was so long ago Urban Meyer was still the coach for the Buckeyes. But not much has changed between both programs. The Buckeyes still look to be a juggernaut and Brohm is still playing spoiler with an incredible wide receiver.