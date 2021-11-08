Purdue Football Records Watch

Purdue has exceeded every expectation so far this season. Now it might be time to start looking at some all-time and single season records. After Saturday’s Michigan State game we have a few players that are already writing their names in the media guide.

David Bell

I mean, what HASN’T he done yet? If he were to return for his senior season he would likely shatter every major receiving record at Purdue. As it is, he has barely played over two season’s worth of games (just 25) because of the shortened COVID year last year, and he had only six receptions in his first three career games. In his 25 games he has gone over 100 yards 15 times, which is a new school record. He is now tied with Brian Alford for most 200 yard games at two, and has two of the only 9 200-yard games in school history. His 240 vs. Iowa is second only to Chris Daniels’ 301 vs. Michigan State, and the 217 this week is fourth. He even would have been third had he gone for the pylon and scored on that long pass midway through the fourth quarter, but he surprisingly cut back.

Bell is already fifth on the receiving yards list at 2,663, with the top four being over 3,000. The record of 3,788 is probably out of reach, but catching Brian Alford at 3,029 is possible. He is also now tied with Greg Orton for fifth on the receptions list at 203, and will pass Tim Stratton for fourth with just two more. The record is 325 for Taylor Stubblefield.

In terms of single-season records, Bell needs 304 yards to pass John Standeford’s 1,307 yards in 2002. He now has just the 15th 1,000 yard season in school history as well (h was also the 14th two years ago). His 21 career touchdowns (20 receiving, 1 rushing) now have him tied with Taylor Stubblefield for 17th on the all-time list,

Aidan O’Connell

As of right now, Aidan O’Connell, a former walk-on, holds TWO all-time Purdue passing records, and his closest competition for both is his current backup. AOC has a career completion percentage of 67.4%, This is calculated with a minimum 300 attempts, and he is well ahead of Robert Marve’s 63.8%. Jack Plummer is also now second at 64.8%, so say what you will about these guys, they are accurate. Your reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week also has a school record passer rating of 138.5, and Plummer is second at 136.4.

As far as single season marks go, you need 150 passing attempts to qualify. Plummer is at 126, so his completion percentage this year of 68.3% and rating of 144.1 would not qualify, but AOC’s single season completion percentage of 71.6% would shatter David Blough’s record of 66% in 2018. His passer rating of 145 is a respectable 6th for a season.

Both Plummer and AOC have climbed into the top 20 on the passing yardage list. Plummer is now 15th at 3,403. AOC is at 4,104, which is good for 13th. He can hit the top 10 by the end of the year. His 536 yards against Michigan State is the third best yardage game ever by a Purdue quarterback, but since he had -13 yards rushing he is only fifth in total offense, dropping him behind Kyle Orton vs. Indiana in 2004 and Drew Brees vs. Minnesota in 1998.

Mitchell Fineran

It is hard to think of a one year guy as being among the all-time best at Purdue, but Saturday Fineran become the first kicker for Purdue since 2011 (and only the 13th such game ever) to hit four field goals in one game. He has now made 14 on the season, and if he gets to 20 he would be third on the single seasons list. Just hitting the 14 he has hit has him in the top 20 all time. By going 4 for 4 on Saturday He is now in a nine-way tie for most field goals made in one game without a miss.

Cam Allen

Allen’s four interceptions on the season have him somewhat within striking distance of the school record of seven.

Jackson Anthrop

Anthrop is now at 129 career receptions, and with 10 more he moves into the top 20 all-time at Purdue. He also has bragging rights over big brother Danny in that department.