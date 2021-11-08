1 Day to Purdue Basketball: Brian Waddell

This is our third freshman in four days on the countdown, but his profile is very similar to the previous two. He is another two-time state champion that was denied a potential three-peat due to COVID. He is also another legacy.

Brian Waddell - Fr.

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6’7”, 185 pounds

Forward

2021-22 Projection: redshirting

First of all, the condition that Waddell knew when he was offered a scholarship was that he would redshirt this season. We won’t see the fruits of his labor for another year, but he is at Purdue, scholarship in hand, because of a tremendous senior season at Carmel. The Greyhounds went 26-2 and won their fifth state championship in school history and fourth since since 2012. He was also a key player on their 2019 championship team, so he joins Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn as players whose teams “repeated” in 2019 and 2021. since Carmel is always good and they had won a sectional before COVID cancelled the rest of the 2020 tournament, he also could have three-peated. In the two state championship years Carmel went 52-3, with he three losses coming by a combined four points.

Waddell will be very familiar to Purdue fans because his dad Matt, a Tipton HS grad, was a starting point guard in the mid-90s under Gene Keady. His dad helped Purdue win a pair of B1G titles, scored more than 1,100 points in his career, and was a teammate of some guy named Matt Painter.

Brian is here in his own right though. He was an Indiana All-Star last season and shot better than 60% from the field. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, and even took out undefeated and No. 1 ranked Fletcher Loyer in the regional. He had a 20 and 10 in the state tile win over Lawrence North.

While he is redshirting this year, he is a player coach Painter wills dash and develop. he is a true “Purdue guy” that has fully bought into the program just like his dad, and will likely pay huge dividends down the road.