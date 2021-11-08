Purdue Beats #3 Michigan State: Gameday Grades

Passing Offense: A+

AOC was on FIRE. Over 500 yards of passing, 3rd most in Purdue History. David Bell eclipsed 200 yards and now has the record for most 100 yard games in Purdue History with 15. Jackson Anthrop had a DAY. Garrett Miller had a solid game, as did Milton Wright. The playmakers made plays when called upon.

Rushing Offense: D

Rushing Defense: C+

While not letting Kenneth Walker III go nuts, he still averaged over 6 YPC. The quarterback got loose a few times as well. But, the run defense did make several stops when called upon. A loaded box will do that.

Pass Defense: B

Wasn’t great, wasn’t bad. Thorne did complete 20 of 30, but the defense forced an interception and pass rush had a couple of sacks. They made some late game stops that were huge.

Special Teams: A

Ansell only had to punt twice. One was bad, one was good. Fineran got out of the slump and went 4 for 4. The return game was solid on kick offs.

Coaching: A+

I said last week Coach Brohm would have to outcoach Mel Tucker and he did just that. With a nice pace on offense, trick plays and a solid game plan, Mel Tucker was grasping for straws late in the game. Kudos to Coach Brohm, this is why we paid him big bucks. 6 years ago, we aren’t even competing in that game, now we feel like we can win each one.