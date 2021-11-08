Hammer and Rails Podcast - Spoilermakers Again

As great as it was to be in attendance at this Michigan State game it meant that I was flying back during recording time. But do not fear! Casey was able to record a solo podcast with his thoughts. And this is perfect for him since he is ready to eat crow just on the mood of the team on the whole.

With the team reaching bowl eligibility it means that Casey is now planning a trip to Waffle House in the near future. Keep an eye out for more on that.

Also, coming up on the mid-week podcast we will discuss this in more detail as well as looking at the next game against Ohio State and also the first basketball game! That’s right folks it’s real basketball time! Take a listen and be on the lookout for a new podcast later this week.