Purdue (6-3, 4-2) at #6 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0) Game Center

The AP Poll got sneaky on us.

Purdue finished this week’s poll just outside the top 25, leading the “Others receiving votes” category, but the top 5 upset voodoo was avoided because the AP Poll put the Buckeyes 6th. The Buckeyes are 5th in the Coaches poll and Purdue is 28th, so maybe that is enough for the magic to work. We’ll also see then the CFP poll comes out on Tuesday. I could see the committee sneaking Purdue in there at 25 or so in order to make Notre Dame and Ohio State look better (thus giving them more of a case to screw Cincinnati).

Of course, for Purdue to win they would have to end their longest active losing streak in a Big Ten venue. The Boilers have not won in the ‘shoe since 1988, but they had close calls in 1999, 2003, and 2012. Purdue is bowl eligible and has nothing to lose, plus the memory of multiple Purdue Harbors has Buckeye fans concerned.