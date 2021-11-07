Purdue Opens As 20 Point Underdogs Against Ohio State

Purdue is now in the national spotlight once again after their upset win over previously No. 3 Michigan State this Saturday, but they have their toughest test of the season next week in the form of the Ohio State Buckeyes in “The Shoe.”

The oddsmakers are not showing the Spoilermakers very much love during the opening odds via Draft Kings Sportsbook. Purdue is slated as a 20 point underdog when they travel to Columbus, Ohio next Saturday. The over/under is also set at 62 points, which is a season-high line for a Boilermakers contest.

Last week, in the Hammer and Rails staff predictions, I predicted that the Boilermakers would win and cover against Michigan State with the over hitting. This turned out to be true. After going 0-3 the first week of the predictions, this column has not missed since going 3-3 in each of the last two weeks against Nebraska and Michigan State.

Let’s take a deeper look into the betting statistics for this contest.

With the win over the Spartans, Purdue moved to 6-3 on the season overall which includes a 5-4 record against the spread, and went over the final line for just the second time all season.

Jeff Brohm is the last man to beat Ohio State during conference play in 2018 when the Boilermakers upset the #2 Buckeyes in the infamous Tyler Trent game. This team has been filled with magic some weeks and utter disappointment in others.

Ohio State on the flip side struggled for much of the game against Nebraska, winning by a score of 26-17. On the year, the Buckeyes are 8-1 overall, 4-4-1 against the spread and their games have hit the over 5 out of 9 times.

A lot of people erased Ohio State from College Football Playoff contention with their early season loss to Oregon at home, but since that game, they have rattled off 7 straight wins by 9 or more points in each matchup.

Draft King’s oddsmakers obviously think much higher of the Buckeyes compared to Michigan State as it pertains to a dance with the Boilermakers, but don’t count out Jeff Brohm’s squad to create a little more magic down the stretch.

It is better to get on these odds earlier if you think they will tighten as the week progresses, which makes them much more unpredictable. Although, you could wait it out to see if the spread widens in favor of Purdue bettors.

Prediction: Purdue covers +20 and the OVER 62 points hits.

