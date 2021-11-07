 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Purdue 40, Michigan State 29: In Tweets

Yep. Purdue beat a top 5 team. Again.

By Travis Miller
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Michigan State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeff Brohm is now 3-0 against top 5 teams during his tenure as Purdue coach.

Purdue is eligible for a bowl game before playing Indiana for the first time since 2007.

It is very likely Purdue is going to be ranked in the top 25 again this week for the second time this season and the second time since 2007.

We got to rush the field again.

We absolutely wrecked a team’s playoff chances, which is a lot of fun.

Yesterday’s win was a damn lot of fun with perfect weather and near flawless execution by Purdue in all phases of the game. It was a festive atmosphere in West Lafayette, and we can now continue into November with six wins secured while looking for more.

Can Purdue still win the West?

Is a January bowl game in Florida on the table?

Who cares. Let’s just enjoy this with some In Tweets.

In This Stream

#5 Michigan State (8-0, 5-0) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Game Center

View all 17 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...