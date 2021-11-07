Purdue 40, Michigan State 29: In Tweets

Jeff Brohm is now 3-0 against top 5 teams during his tenure as Purdue coach.

Purdue is eligible for a bowl game before playing Indiana for the first time since 2007.

It is very likely Purdue is going to be ranked in the top 25 again this week for the second time this season and the second time since 2007.

We got to rush the field again.

We absolutely wrecked a team’s playoff chances, which is a lot of fun.

Yesterday’s win was a damn lot of fun with perfect weather and near flawless execution by Purdue in all phases of the game. It was a festive atmosphere in West Lafayette, and we can now continue into November with six wins secured while looking for more.

Can Purdue still win the West?

Is a January bowl game in Florida on the table?

Who cares. Let’s just enjoy this with some In Tweets.

Cincy fans cheered the Purdue picks. pic.twitter.com/i5qywUbgRo — Dr. J ⛅ (@Air_Force_Juan) November 6, 2021

Can George have himself a Ryan Kerrigan vs Ohio State game?.. — Albert Evans (@Albert_T32) November 6, 2021

Crowd of 58,000 expected at Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue-Michigan State. Could hit 60,000 with decent walk-up sales — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) November 6, 2021

Couldn't even tell where ball was going. Thought it was headed to Anthrop. https://t.co/PiAYt3Q5ST — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) November 6, 2021

David Bell is Must See TV every week. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) November 6, 2021

Purdue has an entire playbook entitled “Nonsense” and boy if they crack it open https://t.co/EgUiqlEYb0 — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 6, 2021

We used to have to wipe baby Jackson Anthrop’s nose out at the house now he’s running around the #3 team in the country for 6. What a time to be alive. — Ryne Smith (@RyneSmith_) November 6, 2021

I want to meet the optimist boiler fans who think we have a 70% chance rn pic.twitter.com/2xHZsoKURK — Elrond Hubbard (@ElrondHubbard77) November 6, 2021

In the first half, ABC announcers kept stating how the MSU coach Tucker is a Saban disciple and learned everything from Saban. It is like ABC was testing the "Purdue owns Saban" theory. They have now stopped saying that. — Arden D (@AEngelberth) November 6, 2021

If Brohm just had a management guy in certain situations to tell him what to do(last minute of first half) he’d be an incredible coach. Another mostly A+ game. Just makes it hard on himself at times. — Casey Bartley (@CaseyBartleyhr) November 6, 2021

the big ten west has gone full “couple breaking up at the beginning of a transatlantic flight” and i love it — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 6, 2021

Purdue lost to Minnesota a month ago and then turned into John(s) Wick — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 6, 2021

unranked Purdue is college football's greatest weapon — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2021

Buckeyes kept it close with Nebraska in an attempt to stay out of top 5 for next week. — Elias Ybarra (@EliasYbarra5) November 7, 2021

That was the best game he’s ever designed/called. Aiden had a lot of good tosses. Wish he could escape some of those bad sacks but after today who can complain. — Christopher Cavanaugh (@Cav33Chris) November 7, 2021

This is fun. We’re having fun pic.twitter.com/fELFyXxvRY — Barstool Boilers (@BarstoolPU) November 7, 2021