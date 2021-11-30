Behind the Rails Episode 23: Indiana Recap

It’s bowl season! Purdue is fresh off of its 44-7 drubbing of Indiana to bring the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette, and it will still have another game to play for. The Boilers have eight wins for the first time since 2007 and are going for a ninth win, something that has not happened since 2003. We’re off to a bowl game, so there is a lot for Kory and myself to discuss, including:

Where will Purdue go? It seems like the top two possible destinations are Las Vegas or New York.

What are David Bell and George Karlaftis going to do? (Hint: Likely not stay in West Lafayette).

What is bowl prep like?

How do the guys spend their per dime at bowl games?

Is it better to sneak across the border to Juarez or Windsor since Kory went to bowls in El Paso and Detroit.

I hope you enjoy!