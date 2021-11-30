 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida State at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue goes for its first win against the Seminoles.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Boston U at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

It’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Week, and it is always an event Purdue does fairly well in under Matt Painter. Purdue has an all-time record in the event of 11-9 after last year’s collapse against the Miami Hurricanes, but the 11 wins is tied for the most of any Big Ten team with Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Most of Purdue’s wins are in the last few seasons, as the only recent losses were to Miami last year and at Florida State in 2018-19.

We’re quite familiar with the Seminoles. Purdue has a pair of narrow losses to them in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but this is their first ever trip to Mackey Arena.

Finally, the Purdue basketball family is promoting a GoFundMe for the family of FSU basketball player RayQuan Evans, who will miss tonight’s game to attend the funeral of his brother, who recently died of leukemia. I never cease to be amazed by the class of our athletic department.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Florida State Seminoles Record: 5-1
From: Tallahassee, FL
Game Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 29
NET 25
Blog Representation: Tomahawk Nation
2020-21 Record 18-7, 11-4 ACC
2021-22 Record: 5-1, 0-0 ACC
Postseason Result: Lost to Michigan 76-58 in NCAA Sweet 16
NCAA Tournament History: 18 appearances, last in 2021. 1972 NCAA Runner-up
Series With Purdue: Florida State leads 4-0
Last Purdue win: None
Last Florida State win: 63-60 (OT) on 11/30/2019 in Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, FL)
Coach: Leonard Hamilton (405-229 in 20th season at Florida State, 605-439 overall)

