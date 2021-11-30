2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida State at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

It’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Week, and it is always an event Purdue does fairly well in under Matt Painter. Purdue has an all-time record in the event of 11-9 after last year’s collapse against the Miami Hurricanes, but the 11 wins is tied for the most of any Big Ten team with Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Most of Purdue’s wins are in the last few seasons, as the only recent losses were to Miami last year and at Florida State in 2018-19.

We’re quite familiar with the Seminoles. Purdue has a pair of narrow losses to them in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but this is their first ever trip to Mackey Arena.

Finally, the Purdue basketball family is promoting a GoFundMe for the family of FSU basketball player RayQuan Evans, who will miss tonight’s game to attend the funeral of his brother, who recently died of leukemia. I never cease to be amazed by the class of our athletic department.

Florida State's Rayquan Evans will miss tonight's game to attend the funeral of his brother, who died recently of lukemia.



A GoFund me page has been set up to help cover expenses.



Boilermakers help out when we can. If you can, help the cause here. https://t.co/qUSzbRAmBM — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 30, 2021